Italian researchers find fault lines under Ionian sea

Palermo, December 22 - Italian researchers have found a system of deep fissures amounting to a genuine 'window' under the Ionian sea, it emerged on Friday. The important discovery helps to explain Sicily's slow but progressive movement away from Calabria and the high earthquake risk in the area. "The numerous oceanographic campaigns carried out in the area have revealed a broad system of fault lines not far from the coast that can now be monitored," said CNR researcher Alina Polonia.