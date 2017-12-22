House approves budget bill, no new taxes says Gentiloni

Rome, December 22 - The Lower House on Friday approved the government's 2018 budget bill with 270 votes in favour, 172 against and five abstentions. The package, which is in the final strait towards definitive approval, now returns to the Senate for its third reading. "The House approves the budget," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said via Twitter. "Incentives to hire young people. Support to firms that innovate. "Early pensions for some groups. Funding for (collective) public sector (labour) contacts. And no new taxes. "Thanks to the men and women MPs. Now to the Senate". The package features around 20 billion euros' worth of new measures, much devoted to impeding a scheduled hike in value added tax from kicking in.