Mafia, 'Ndrangheta 'interest' in Masonry - parliament report (3)

Rome
22/12/2017
Rome, December 22 - Italian mafia syndicates have long been interested in infiltrating the country's Masonic lodges, according to a report by Rosy Bindi, the president of parliament's anti-mafia commission. "The Sicilian Cosa Nostra and the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta have constantly, for time immemorial up to today, cultivated and nourished accentuated interest in the Masonry," the report read. "On the side of the Masonic associations, there was been a sort of submissiveness to the mafia". The report also said there were cases in which the Masonry helped organised crime syndicates to subvert justice. "Solidarity between brothers makes possible dialogue between mafia figures and those who administer justice, it legitimizes requests to intervene to change the course of trials and imposes silence", the report read.
