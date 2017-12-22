Rome

Mafia, 'Ndrangheta 'interest' in Masonry - parliament report (3)

Report by head of anti-mafia commission Bindi

Mafia, 'Ndrangheta 'interest' in Masonry - parliament report (3)

Rome, December 22 - Italian mafia syndicates have long been interested in infiltrating the country's Masonic lodges, according to a report by Rosy Bindi, the president of parliament's anti-mafia commission. "The Sicilian Cosa Nostra and the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta have constantly, for time immemorial up to today, cultivated and nourished accentuated interest in the Masonry," the report read. "On the side of the Masonic associations, there was been a sort of submissiveness to the mafia". The report also said there were cases in which the Masonry helped organised crime syndicates to subvert justice. "Solidarity between brothers makes possible dialogue between mafia figures and those who administer justice, it legitimizes requests to intervene to change the course of trials and imposes silence", the report read.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33