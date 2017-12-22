Italian among injured in Melbourne car ramming (2)

Rome

Foreign ministry's crisis unit on the case

Rome, December 22 - An Italian nation was among 19 people injured when a Australian citizen of Afghan descent rammed a car into pedestrians in Melbourne on Thursday, local police said Friday. The Italian foreign ministry's crisis unit is following the case and is in contact with the injured man, who is not in a life-threatening condition. The man is also being assisted by personnel from the Italian consulate in Melbourne. Police are investigating whether there was a terrorism motive behind the actions of the driver, who has a history of drug abuse and mental health issues.

