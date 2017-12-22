Naples

Naples students protest after 17-year-old stabbed

Mayor De Magistris, justice undersecretary take part

Naples, December 22 - Around 800 students took to the streets of Naples on Friday to protest against crime and violence after a 17-year-old was stabbed and badly injured in the city two days ago. "Knowledge responds to violence, civil commitment (responds) to the cowardly attack," read a banner at the front of the march. Naples Mayor Luigi De Magistris and Justice Undersecretary Gennaro Migliore took part in the demonstration.

