Naples students protest after 17-year-old stabbed

Naples
22/12/2017
Naples, December 22 - Around 800 students took to the streets of Naples on Friday to protest against crime and violence after a 17-year-old was stabbed and badly injured in the city two days ago. "Knowledge responds to violence, civil commitment (responds) to the cowardly attack," read a banner at the front of the march. Naples Mayor Luigi De Magistris and Justice Undersecretary Gennaro Migliore took part in the demonstration.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online