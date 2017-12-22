Mafia, 'Ndrangheta 'interest' in Masonry - report (2)

Rome, December 22 - Italian mafia syndicates have long been interested in infiltrating the country's Masonic lodges, according to a report by Rosy Bindi, the president of parliament's anti-mafia commission. "The Sicilian Cosa Nostra and the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta have constantly, for time immemorial up to today, cultivated and nourished accentuated interest in the Masonry," the report read. "On the side of the Masonic associations, there was been a sort of submissiveness to the mafia".