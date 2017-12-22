Rome

House approves budget bill (2)

270 votes in favour, 172 against

House approves budget bill

Rome, December 22 - The Lower House on Friday approved the government's 2018 budget bill with 270 votes in favour, 172 against and five abstentions. The package, which is in the final strait towards definitive approval, now returns to the Senate for its third reading.

