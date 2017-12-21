League approves election symbol without word 'North' (2)

Milan

Features slogan 'Salvini Premier'

Milan, December 21 - The Northern League's federal council on Thursday approved the party's new election symbol that does not feature the word 'Nord' (north), leader Matteo Salvini told a news conference. The new symbol also adds the slogan 'Salvini Premier'. The move is designed to help the League win votes outside its traditional base in Italy's wealthier northern regions. Salvini had announced the move several weeks ago. League founder Umberto Bossi and Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni did not attend Thursday's federal council meeting.

