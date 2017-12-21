Italy to vote Yes to Jerusalem resolution (2)

New York, December 21 - Italy will vote in favour of a United Nations resolution that condemns United States President Donald Trump's administration's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move its embassy to the city, sources said Friday. Italy's stance is that of 25 European Union countries, including France, Germany and Britain. US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said America will move its embassy no matter what. "For all these nations, they take our money and then vote against us," she said. "They take hundreds of millions of dollars, even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. "We're watching those votes. Let them vote against us". Israel's envoy said the vote would end up on the "trash of history".