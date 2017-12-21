ANSA/ Lots of shows for art lovers across Italy at Christmas

(by Nicoletta Castagni) Rome, December 21 - Masterpieces by Caravaggio and Toulouse Lautrec in Milan, Picasso in his Cubism and Classicism phases and Monet in his Impressionist one in Rome and Van Gogh's drawings and paintings in Vicenza will all be open to visitors over the long Christmas weekend. There will also be the opening of new exhibitions, such as one on the October Revolution in Gorizia, the splendor of ancient Egypt in Jesolo, Venice, and Barberini collection tapestries in the capital. GORIZIA - Starting on Thursday and running through March there will be 'The Russian Revolution. From Djagilev to Abstractism (1898-1922) at the Palazzo Attems Petzenstein. The show focuses on the cultural explosion stemming from the Russian revolution with over 100 masterpieces from the most important Moscow and Italian institutions, which recount the extraordinary transformation of styles and languages seen in al arts, in a period of time running from the founding of the 'Mir Iskusstva' ('The World of Art') group and the magazine founded and managed by Djagilev, until 1922, when the Soviet Union came into being. Though the exhibition will close on Christmas Day, since it falls on Monday (weekly day of rest), Christmas Eve and Saint Stephen's Day it will nonetheless be open 10 AM until 6 PM. JESOLO LIDO (VENEZIA) - 'Egypt: Gods, Pharaohs and Men' will run from December 26 until September 15 at the Spazio Aquileia 123, bringing together show and scientific rigor. Alongside the glass showcases for the relics from the Cairo Museum are reproductions, set designs and technological installations. ROME - Preparatory works by well-known seventeenth-century artists such as Pietro da Cortona are on display from Wednesday until April 22 at the Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica in Palazzo Barberini, showcasing the history of tapestry series made by the prestigious Rome family to celebrate their power. Entitled 'Glory of Paper: the Design of Barberini Tapestries', the exhibition brings together large posters belonging to the Histories of Constantine, the Life of Christ and the Histories of Urban VIII series. It will be closed on Christmas Day only but open to visitors the rest of the holiday season from 8:30 AM until 7 PM with the permanent collection of the museum and various other temporary shows, such as one on Arcimboldo and another on Picasso. The Spanish 'genius' is at the center of another show in the capital, entitled 'Picasso: Between Cubism and Classicism (1915-1925) at the Scuderie del Quirinale. The approximately 110 works, on loan from some of the most important museums around the world, recreate the atmosphere of a trip Picasso took to Italy in 1917. It will be open December 24 from 10 AM until 3 PM, Christmas Day from 4 PM until 8 PM and December 26 from 10 AM until 8 PM. The Complesso del Vittoriano will also be open the entire weekend, where 'Monet: Masterpieces from Musée Marmottan, Paris' includes some of his most popular works as well as those that the artist kept for himself in his personal collection. It will be open December 24 from 9:30 AM until 3:30 PM, on December 25 from 3:30 PM until 8:30 PM and on December 26 from 9:30 AM until 8:30 PM. MILAN - The royal palace (Palazzo Reale) will be open on December 24 from 9:30 AM until 2:30 PM, on Christmas Day from 2:30 PM until 6:30 PM and December 26 from 9:30 AM until 8 PM. There are both 'Inside Caravaggio' and 'Toulouse Lautrec' currently on display at the palace. VICENZA - The 'Van Gogh: Between Wheat and Sky' will be closed on Christmas Eve but open for the rest of the holiday (25/12 from 3 until 8, 9 until 8 on 26/12) FLORENCE - Palazzo Strozzi will be hosting 'The Sixteenth Century in Florence: Michelangelo, Pontormo and Giambologna' and will be open every day including holidays from 10 AM until 8 PM.