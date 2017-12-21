Respect autonomous agreement- Alfano tells Vienna (2)

Rome, December 21 - Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano reiterated the need to continue to honour the 1946 Gruber-De Gasperi agreement that formed the basis of the autonomous status of Alto Adige in a telephone conversation with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl on Thursday. He said the agreement was a universally celebrated example of peaceful coexistence and economic development between groups who speak different languages. "The important speech made yesterday by Chancellor Kurz on our common membership of the European Union and Austria's determination to cooperate with Italy reassures us that the new Austrian government will only take initiatives based on these principles" said Alfano, who congratulated Kneissl on his appointment, according to a foreign ministry statement. "The Italian government is committed to continuing along this path. In the spirit of mutual trust and staunch collaboration that mark relations between two EU member states, Minister Kneissl and I have decided to set up a meeting in the next few weeks".