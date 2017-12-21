Rome

Respect autonomous agreement- Alfano tells Vienna (2)

Italian foreign minister speaks to Austrian counterpart

Respect autonomous agreement- Alfano tells Vienna (2)

Rome, December 21 - Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano reiterated the need to continue to honour the 1946 Gruber-De Gasperi agreement that formed the basis of the autonomous status of Alto Adige in a telephone conversation with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl on Thursday. He said the agreement was a universally celebrated example of peaceful coexistence and economic development between groups who speak different languages. "The important speech made yesterday by Chancellor Kurz on our common membership of the European Union and Austria's determination to cooperate with Italy reassures us that the new Austrian government will only take initiatives based on these principles" said Alfano, who congratulated Kneissl on his appointment, according to a foreign ministry statement. "The Italian government is committed to continuing along this path. In the spirit of mutual trust and staunch collaboration that mark relations between two EU member states, Minister Kneissl and I have decided to set up a meeting in the next few weeks".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33