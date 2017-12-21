Govt to put budget bill to confidence vote (2)

Rome
21/12/2017
Rome, December 21 - Relations with Parliament Minister Anna Finocchiaro announced Thursday that the government was putting its 2018 budget bill to a confidence vote in the Lower House. The package had to be briefly sent back from the floor of the House to the committee stage on Thursday to fix a problem related to the financing of some measures.
