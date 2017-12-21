Rome

Govt to put budget bill to confidence vote (2)

Package returns to floor of House after cmte fix

Govt to put budget bill to confidence vote (2)

Rome, December 21 - Relations with Parliament Minister Anna Finocchiaro announced Thursday that the government was putting its 2018 budget bill to a confidence vote in the Lower House. The package had to be briefly sent back from the floor of the House to the committee stage on Thursday to fix a problem related to the financing of some measures.

