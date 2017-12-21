Rome

Soccer: Mediaset land exclusive 2018 World Cup rights (2)

All matches to be on terrestrial TV

Rome, December 21 - Mediaset said Thursday that it has landed the broadcasting rights for the 2018 soccer World Cup in Russia, adding that for the first time all 64 games will be screened on commercial TV. The World Cup has traditionally been handled by State broadcaster RAI in Italy. The Italian national team has not qualified for next year's tournament. Mediaset said it will offer viewers the matches "free and exclusively". It added that the games will be shown in the group's Spanish channels too.

