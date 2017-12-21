New evidence from Egypt in Regeni probe (2)

Rome
21/12/2017
Rome, December 21 - Egyptian investigators handed over new evidence to their Italian counterparts on Thursday in a meeting in Cairo devoted to the murder of Giulio Regeni, a joint statement said. Italian researcher Regeni's body was found with signs of sever torture on February 3, 2016, after he had disappeared on January 25, 2016. Rome prosecutors Giuseppe Pignatone and Sergio Colaiocco left met with Egyptian prosecutor general Nabil Sadeq.
