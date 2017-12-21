Raggi orders report over Rome cops demanding video apology

Rome, December 21 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that she was ordered an inquiry over reports Rome municipal police were implementing a local regulation to make people guilty of offending cops record a video of apology of at least 30 seconds to put on the Internet. Daily newspaper La Repubblica reported that publication of the videos was demanded from people fined for offending a public official to prevent criminal charges being presented. "I immediately launched an investigation," Raggi said. "I'm having a report prepared. "It seems that this is a regulation introduced by the previous administration".