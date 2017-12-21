Rome

M5S files complaint about earthquake housing unit costs

'Abnormally expensive, not built for high-altitude areas'

M5S files complaint about earthquake housing unit costs

Rome, December 21 - MPs from the anti-establishment M5S party residing in the Marches region have filed complaints with the prosecutor's office, the anti-corruption authority ANAC and the Audit Court about "abnormal expenditure" on the installation of emergency housing units referred to as 'SAE'. The units were set up in areas of central Italy hit by recent earthquakes. The costs "in some cases exceeded 5,000 euros per square meter", the MPs said. "Some problems have also arisen with these housing units, which are not made for high-altitude areas," Patrizia Terzoni said in a press conference with Roberta Lombardi, candidate for the presidency of the Lazio region.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33