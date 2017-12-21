M5S files complaint about earthquake housing unit costs

Rome, December 21 - MPs from the anti-establishment M5S party residing in the Marches region have filed complaints with the prosecutor's office, the anti-corruption authority ANAC and the Audit Court about "abnormal expenditure" on the installation of emergency housing units referred to as 'SAE'. The units were set up in areas of central Italy hit by recent earthquakes. The costs "in some cases exceeded 5,000 euros per square meter", the MPs said. "Some problems have also arisen with these housing units, which are not made for high-altitude areas," Patrizia Terzoni said in a press conference with Roberta Lombardi, candidate for the presidency of the Lazio region.