Rome

Rome Mayor Raggi wants damages for 'mangy' Xmas tree

'Problems between when it was cut and transported'

Rome Mayor Raggi wants damages for 'mangy' Xmas tree

Rome, December 21 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that damages would be requested after an inquiry into the moribund Christmas tree put up in the city's central Piazza Venezia. The tree, which is nicknamed 'Spelacchio' (mangy) and has been also called 'lacklustre' and 'a toilet brush', has become an international embarrassment. Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said that: "when we chose the tree it was very beautiful and lush - there must have been some problem between when it was cut and when it was transported". It reportedly cost the city 48,000 euros to bring it to the capital and set it up.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33