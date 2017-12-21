Rome Mayor Raggi wants damages for 'mangy' Xmas tree

Rome, December 21 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that damages would be requested after an inquiry into the moribund Christmas tree put up in the city's central Piazza Venezia. The tree, which is nicknamed 'Spelacchio' (mangy) and has been also called 'lacklustre' and 'a toilet brush', has become an international embarrassment. Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said that: "when we chose the tree it was very beautiful and lush - there must have been some problem between when it was cut and when it was transported". It reportedly cost the city 48,000 euros to bring it to the capital and set it up.