Italian mission in Niger very important- Mattarella

Videoconference with reconnaissance team in Niamey

Rome, December 21 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that the Italian mission in Niger "is especially important as part of relations between Italy and Africa". He was speaking in a videoconference with General Antonio Maggi in Niger's capital Niamey, the head of a reconnaissance team that is preparing an Italia mission in the country. In response to a question from the president, the general said that "our aim is to stabilize an area that is essential due to the ever greater flow of human beings and in the fight against terrorism."

