Renzi rules out Boschi resignation, 'voters to decide' (2)

Rome, December 21 - Former premier and current Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Thursday dismissed any possibility that Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi would be resigning from her position. In an interview with TgCom24, he said that "a politician is judged by citizens and thus elections will decide whether any politician, not only Boschi, returns to Parliament". Boschi is under pressure to quit for reported undue interference in the case of Banca Etruria, one of four small lenders than went insolvent leaving bondholders out of pocket. The former reforms minister has denied this and said testimony given to the parliamentary commission of inquiry on the banking crisis backs her up. Her father is a former vice-president of the bank Renzi went on to deny knowledge of emails exchanged between Marco Carrai and Federico Ghizzoni in relation to the case. He said that it was a "matter lacking any sort of penal consequences" but that light should be shed on it since "those who made mistakes about banks should pay the price".