Burundi conjoined twins separated in Rome (2)

Rome
21/12/2017
Rome, December 21 - Two conjoined twins from Burundi are now able to look each other in the face thanks to an operation to separate them at Rome's Bambino Gesù hospital. The seven-month-old sisters, Francine and Adrienne, were joined at the back. A total of 25 people split into four teams alternated with each other to separate them in a 10-hour operation at the Vatican-owned hospital on November 30.
