Rome

Burundi conjoined twins separated in Rome (2)

Team of 25 worked in 12-hour operation

Burundi conjoined twins separated in Rome (2)

Rome, December 21 - Two conjoined twins from Burundi are now able to look each other in the face thanks to an operation to separate them at Rome's Bambino Gesù hospital. The seven-month-old sisters, Francine and Adrienne, were joined at the back. A total of 25 people split into four teams alternated with each other to separate them in a 10-hour operation at the Vatican-owned hospital on November 30.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33