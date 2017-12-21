Average woman pension 6,000 euros lower than man's- ISTAT

Rome
21/12/2017
Rome, December 21 - Women receiving Italian pensions get an average of 6,000 euros less than men per year, Italian national statistics institute ISTAT said Thursday. Women account for 52.7% of pensioners. ISTAT added that the gender gap in pensions was still wide but that it was gradually reducing, with men getting 72.6% more in 2005 to 62.1% more in 2016. In territorial terms, however, "the average amount for pensions in the northeast is 18.2% over that in the south, while it had been 17.3% in 2015", and this number is "almost double compared with the 8.8% difference in 1983". Some 16 women out of every 100 do not receive any sort of pension, compared with only three men out of every 100.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online