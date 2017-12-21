Average woman pension 6,000 euros lower than man's- ISTAT

Rome, December 21 - Women receiving Italian pensions get an average of 6,000 euros less than men per year, Italian national statistics institute ISTAT said Thursday. Women account for 52.7% of pensioners. ISTAT added that the gender gap in pensions was still wide but that it was gradually reducing, with men getting 72.6% more in 2005 to 62.1% more in 2016. In territorial terms, however, "the average amount for pensions in the northeast is 18.2% over that in the south, while it had been 17.3% in 2015", and this number is "almost double compared with the 8.8% difference in 1983". Some 16 women out of every 100 do not receive any sort of pension, compared with only three men out of every 100.