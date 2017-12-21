Campobasso

40-yr-old found with 10,000 child porn files in Molise

International operation began in 2015

Campobasso, December 21 - An international probe has discovered a 40-year-old man living in Molise with 10,000 files containing photos and videos of child pornography that investigators have called "gruesome". He has been reported to the authorities for possession and diffusion of child pornography. The investigation began in 2015 after three reports from the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning the uploading of about a hundred files onto three different profiles of three social networks. The man used these profiles on both his smartphone and the Wi-Fi network at his place of work. Over 1,200 GB of material was found and over 54,000 files were examined. Pornographic photos and videos of children between the ages of 4 and 12 were found but it seems that all the victims and acts of violence were abroad. About one hundred people within the man's network seem to have shared the illegal material and Italian police have reported these individuals to international police cooperation agencies.

