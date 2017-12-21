Budget bill going back to committee

Rome
21/12/2017
Rome, December 21 - Francesco Boccia, the rapporteur of the government's 2018 budget bill, on Thursday requested that floor of the Lower House send the package back to the committee stage "for no more than two hours" to fix a problem related to the financing of some measures.
