Rome

One in three Italian families don't have Internet access

6% gap between country and EU-28 average on broadband

Rome, December 21 - One in three Italian families does not have an Internet connection in their home. Compared with 2016, the percentage of those with home Internet access has, however, risen from 69.2% to 71.7%, reports Italian national statistics agency ISTAT. It added that families making use of broadband services had risen but that broadband access in Italy was 79% compared with 85% at the European level.

