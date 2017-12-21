One in three Italian families don't have Internet access

Rome
21/12/2017
Rome, December 21 - One in three Italian families does not have an Internet connection in their home. Compared with 2016, the percentage of those with home Internet access has, however, risen from 69.2% to 71.7%, reports Italian national statistics agency ISTAT. It added that families making use of broadband services had risen but that broadband access in Italy was 79% compared with 85% at the European level.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online