10 mn seized from fugitive mafia convict Matacena (2)

Rome, December 21 - Reggio Calabria anti-mafia investigators have executed a court order for the seizure of assets worth over 10 million euros from Amedeo Matacena, a former lawmaker for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party who is a fugitive of Italian justice, sources said Thursday. Matacena, who has been convicted of external involvement in mafia association, lives in Dubai. The seized assets included 12 companies in Italy and abroad, bank accounts and a ferry operating in the Strait of Messina.