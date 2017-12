Soccer: Juventus reach Italian Cup quarters

Rome, December 21 - Holders Juventus are in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup after a 2-0 win over Genoa on Wednesday. Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, who was controversially dropped in the Serie A giant's last two league games, scored to set them on their way and his compatriot Gonzalo Higuain sealed the win. AS Roma, however, are out of the Cup after losing 2-1 at home to Torino.