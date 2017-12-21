Catania

Catania man kills 3 elderly for funeral business

Suspect allegedly has links to organized crime

Catania man kills 3 elderly for funeral business

Catania, December 21 - A man has been accused of killing three elderly, ill people and then offering their family members funeral services, for which he would be paid. The man is believed to have links to the Mazzaglia-Toscano-Tomasello' mafia clan and was arrested in Paternò for voluntary manslaughter as part of the 'Ambulance of Death' investigation run by the Catania prosecutor's office.

