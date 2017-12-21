Rome

Rome prosecutors in Cairo to discuss Regeni murder case

To meet with Egyptian prosecutor general

Rome, December 21 - Rome prosecutors Giuseppe Pignatone and Sergio Colaiocco left for Cairo on Thursday to meet with Egyptian prosecutor general Nabil Sadeq. They will be taking stock of the investigations conducted thus far into the murder of the Italian researcher Giulio Regeni, whose body was found with signs of sever torture on February 3, 2016, after he had disappeared on January 25, 2016.

