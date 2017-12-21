Rome prosecutors in Cairo to discuss Regeni murder case

Rome
21/12/2017
Rome, December 21 - Rome prosecutors Giuseppe Pignatone and Sergio Colaiocco left for Cairo on Thursday to meet with Egyptian prosecutor general Nabil Sadeq. They will be taking stock of the investigations conducted thus far into the murder of the Italian researcher Giulio Regeni, whose body was found with signs of sever torture on February 3, 2016, after he had disappeared on January 25, 2016.
