Doctor rape man bracelet arrives (2)

Bari, December 20 - An electronic ankle bracelet finally arrived Wednesday for a 51-year-old man accused of raping a female out-of-hours doctor at her station in Bari last month. Maurizio Zecca from Acquaviva delle Fonti was therefore able to leave prison and be placed under house arrest. Prosecutors have said they will appeal the granting of house arrest to Zecca. "The charges are very serious, and warrant continued custody," Bari Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Volpi told ANSA on December 11. Zecca is also accused of allegedly forcing the woman to change job three times with death threats after becoming obsessed with her, having initially met the woman as a patient. He is accused of sexual violence and stalking. According to the head of the Bari detention review court who released Zecca, Francesca La Malfa, the crimes of sexual violence and stalking "are not aggravated" and therefore a suit by the victim is needed to keep him in jail. "The court rigorously applied the law," she said.