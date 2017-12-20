Man found dead in home after robbery (2)

Trieste, December 20 - An elderly man was found dead in his home near Trieste Wednesday and police said there had been a robbery there. It is not clear if he died during the robbery or afterwards, investigative sources said. "It was an ugly robbery," said Trieste Chief Prosecutor Carlo Mastelloni. "It has been some time since we saw things like this," he said. Leads in the case were "complicated", he said. "There are no unequivocal signs of anything in particular," he said.