Trieste

Man found dead in home after robbery (2)

Near Trieste

Man found dead in home after robbery (2)

Trieste, December 20 - An elderly man was found dead in his home near Trieste Wednesday and police said there had been a robbery there. It is not clear if he died during the robbery or afterwards, investigative sources said. "It was an ugly robbery," said Trieste Chief Prosecutor Carlo Mastelloni. "It has been some time since we saw things like this," he said. Leads in the case were "complicated", he said. "There are no unequivocal signs of anything in particular," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

Voragine in Viale della Libertà, paralisi nella zona Nord

Voragine in Viale della Libertà, paralisi nella zona Nord

di Salvatore De Maria

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33