'Ndrangheta drugs fugitive caught

Reggio Calabria, December 20 - Italian police on Wednesday caught a member of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia on the run since November from a warrant for drug trafficking. The man was named as Domenico Pepè, 62, from Rosarno in Calabria. He was stopped by Carabinieri near Salerno south of Naples. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, controls the European cocaine trade.