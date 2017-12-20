Rome

ILVA risks closing in Jan unless appeal pulled-Calenda (4)

Minister had 'hissy fit' says Puglia governor

ILVA risks closing in Jan unless appeal pulled-Calenda (4)

Rome, December 20 - The largest steel plant in Europe, ILVA's factory at Taranto in Puglia, "risks closing in January" unless a Puglia government appeal against its environmental clean-up and revamp plan is withdrawn, Industry Miniuster Carlo Calenda said Wednesday. Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano accused Calenda of having a "hissy fit" and said talks on the plan could go ahead without him. Commissioners are running ILVA after it was put in administration and started undergoing the economic revamp and clean-up programme after years of being linked to high cancer rates in Taranto. Ex-premier and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi appealed to Governor Emiliano to "put down his weapons". He told Emiliano "I'll offer a plate of orecchiette to you and Carlo Calenda but put down your weapons, Michele Emiliano". Renzi said "enough appeals, let's get round a table and together save the future of Taranto. "I'm offering, the one who notoriously has a difficult personality (although it's a fine competition between us three) #ILVA".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

Voragine in Viale della Libertà, paralisi nella zona Nord

Voragine in Viale della Libertà, paralisi nella zona Nord

di Salvatore De Maria

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33