ILVA risks closing in Jan unless appeal pulled-Calenda (4)

Rome, December 20 - The largest steel plant in Europe, ILVA's factory at Taranto in Puglia, "risks closing in January" unless a Puglia government appeal against its environmental clean-up and revamp plan is withdrawn, Industry Miniuster Carlo Calenda said Wednesday. Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano accused Calenda of having a "hissy fit" and said talks on the plan could go ahead without him. Commissioners are running ILVA after it was put in administration and started undergoing the economic revamp and clean-up programme after years of being linked to high cancer rates in Taranto. Ex-premier and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi appealed to Governor Emiliano to "put down his weapons". He told Emiliano "I'll offer a plate of orecchiette to you and Carlo Calenda but put down your weapons, Michele Emiliano". Renzi said "enough appeals, let's get round a table and together save the future of Taranto. "I'm offering, the one who notoriously has a difficult personality (although it's a fine competition between us three) #ILVA".