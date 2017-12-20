Boy, 5, falls to death from Rome window (4)

Rome
20/12/2017
Rome, December 20 - A five-year-old boy fell to his death from a fifth-floor window in Rome's outlying Spinaceto district Wednesday. Attempts to revive him were vain. According to an initial reconstruction, the child is said to have climbed onto a radiator next to the window and opened it while his father's attention was elsewhere. He may have been attracted by Christmas decorations including a Father Christmas doll that was outside the window, sources said. The accident took place in Via Padre Romualdo. The child was in treatment for behavioural problems, sources said. The boy's mother was not home because she had gone to fetch his sister from school. Rome prosecutors have opened a probe into the boy's death and an autopsy will be carried out later this week, judicial sources said.
