Ghizzoni says Boschi asked him to consider Etruria (7)

Rome, December 20 - UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis Wednesday that Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi asked him to "evaluate the acquisition of Banca Etruria" when she was a minister in December 2014. "It was a cordial encounter, there was no pressure," Ghizzoni added. "I was not asked outright to buy Banca Etruria, which I would have considered unacceptable, but to assess an intervention in Banca Etruria, with independent judgement". Former reform minister Boschi had denied reports that she applied undue pressure over Banca Etruria, which her father Pier Luigi was vice president of for a period. The bank was one of four troubled lenders that went to the wall in 2015, and were reformed as good banks and subsequently sold off. The failures caused losses for bondholders and created political turmoil for the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Boschi recently sued journalist Ferruccio de Bortoli for saying in a book that she asked Ghizzoni to buy Etruria. The minister, who has faced quit calls, hailed his testimony as vindicating her claims she did not meddle. "The hearing confirms my version of events and I'm not going to quit," she said. She said that although she had most of the press against her and on de Bortoli's side, "I will win the libel suit". The former Corriere della Sera editor, for his part, said "Ghizzoni has confirmed Boschi's request" to buy her father's bank. "The court will have the last word, but I never spoke of pressure," he said. Opposition politicians reiterated calls for Boschi to quit while government MPs defended her and said she had been proved right. Roberto Speranza of the small leftwing MDP party said Ghizzoni's testimony had shown that "there is a conflict of interests and Boschi should face the consequences of that". Ghizzoni also revealed that Marco Carrai, a businessman considered close to Renzi, an the best man at his wedding, sent him an email in January 2015 asking about Etruria. PD Lower House whip Ettore Rosato was quick to say that "Carrai is a businessman, he has nothing to do with the PD". Carrai himself said he had had several meetings with Ghizzoni, for "various professional initiatives". "My interest for my client was legitimate", he said, adding that he was "surprised" by how he had been drawn into the probe. "My email to Ghizzoni was for a technical, transparent motive," he said. Carrai said he would take action against anyone using his name wrongly. Former PD leader, now heavyweight in the splinter MDP group, Pier Luigi Bersani, said: "They're continuing to play games at the expense of savers who were betrayed and it all comes from a tight circle, all born in a few kilometres, and transported to Rome. If (Premier Paolo) Gentiloni is happy with this image, if they're OK with it..." Bersani said "I never in all the years I was a minister treated something from (his home town) Piacenza different from one in Canicatti (in Sicily), it's one thing to be an MP, another one to be a minister"