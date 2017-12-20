Budget bill House reading postponed till 9:00 tomorrow (3)

Rome

Rome, December 20 - A reading of the 2018 budget bill in the Lower House has been put off, again, until 09:00 tomorrow morning, whips said Wednesday. Voting is scheduled for after 13:00, they said. The bill must be approved by the end of the year and is expected to be approved later this week. The European Commission will then give an assessment of the bill to see if it complies with EU rules on fiscal discipline.

