Haven't underestimated neo-Fascism - Minniti (3)

Rome, December 20 - The government has not underestimated recent neo-Fascist episodes, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Wednesday. "The government's and my commitment is to keep high the attention on the phenomenon and use all instruments to combat the activity of similar groups," he said at question time on the spread of neo-Nazi ideology. Minniti said "there is in fact a boundary that cannot be crossed, and no one will be allowed to cross it". Between 2011 and 2016, he said, 340 militants of the far-right Forza Nuova (Ne Force) group were cited and 10 of them arrested.