Moon, Mars inevitable destinations - Nespoli (2)

Rome, December 20 - Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli said Wednesday that a return to the Moon and a mission to Mars were inevitable parts of future space exploration. "Going to the Moon and Mars will be complicated but absolutely necessary," said 60-year-old Nespoli, who completed his third space mission last week when he returned from almost five months on the ISS. "It is a evolution that we cannot shy away from," he added in a video link from Houston organized by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and European Space Agency (ESA). US President Donald Trump said earlier this month America would send astronauts back to the Moon - and eventually to Mars.