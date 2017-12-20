Amazon Italy hub strikes after talks break down (3)

Bologna
20/12/2017
Bologna, December 20 - Amazon's Italy hub outside Piacenza went on strike after talks on pay and conditions broke down Wednesday. The online retail giant did not show up for talks convened by the prefect of Piacenza and trade unions called a two-hour strike and set up a demo outside the plant. Italy's largest and most leftwing union, CGIL, said the firm did not want to let the unions into the firm to hold meetings that already been planned. The meetings only went ahead after police escorted the reps into the building, they said. The Piacenza hub also struck on Black Friday.
