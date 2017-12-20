Rome

Salvini says League won't back 'Spelacchio' M5S govt (3)

Di Maio says happy shady deals have been ruled out

Salvini says League won't back 'Spelacchio' M5S govt (3)

Rome, December 20 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday rejected the possibility his party could support a government led by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio after the general election set to be held early in 2018. "I rule out the possibility of the League supporting a Di Maio government," Salvini told Radio Capital. "All you have to do is look at the Spelacchio in Rome to see how they govern the city," he added, referring to the 'mangy' nickname given to the capital's moribund Christmas tree in the central Piazza Venezia. "Changing your mind is all right, but the M5S change their mind continuously. "We (the centre-right alliance) will have 40% (of the vote) and (President Sergio) Mattarella will call one of us to form a government". Di Maio said the lack of desire to team up was mutual. "What Salvini said is good news," Di Maio said. "It will finally put your minds to rest about agreements or shady deals between the M5S and the League".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

Traffico di droga, i nomi degli arrestati

Traffico di droga, i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33