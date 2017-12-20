Conscientious objection to living wills 'legitimate'-Parolin (3)

Rome, December 20 - Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Wednesday said conscientious objection to certain parts of the newly approved living wills law is legitimate. His statement came after several Catholic hospitals in Italy said they might refuse to apply certain parts of the law. "One of the deficiencies of this law is that it does not provide for conscientious objection by doctors, health workers and the Catholic institutions," added Cardinal Parolin. "I think it is normal that such a position should also exist." Parolin's stance was backed by the head of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, who said that conscientious objection was "a right" and "must be recognised not only at an individual level but also at the hospital level". He said there was a risk of "all Catholic hospitals closing" and said "I don't think anyone wants that". He said the living wills law is not perfect and can be "perfected". Parliament gave final approval to the living wills bill last week after a long battle in Catholic Italy. The living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated.