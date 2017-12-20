Trieste

Man found dead in home after robbery

Near Trieste

Man found dead in home after robbery

Trieste, December 20 - An elderly man was found dead in his home near Trieste Wednesday and police said there had been a robbery there. It is not clear if he died during the robbery or afterwards, investigative sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

Traffico di droga, i nomi degli arrestati

Traffico di droga, i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33