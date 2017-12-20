Rome

Security stepped up for Christmas events in Italy

Special attention ordered at key potential targets

Security stepped up for Christmas events in Italy

Rome, December 20 - Security is to be stepped up for key events over Christmas and New Year, the interior ministry said on Wednesday. Police have been asked to pay particular attention in crowded places. The Committee for Public Order and Security expressed the need to "maintain a high level of attention and surveillance... at those targets considered to be most at risk".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

Traffico di droga, i nomi degli arrestati

Traffico di droga, i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33