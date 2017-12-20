Security stepped up for Christmas events in Italy

Rome
20/12/2017
Rome, December 20 - Security is to be stepped up for key events over Christmas and New Year, the interior ministry said on Wednesday. Police have been asked to pay particular attention in crowded places. The Committee for Public Order and Security expressed the need to "maintain a high level of attention and surveillance... at those targets considered to be most at risk".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti
di Giovanni Petrungaro
Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online