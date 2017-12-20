Rome

Conscientious objection to living wills 'legitimate'-Parolin (2)

Vatican Secretary of State backs position of Catholic hospitals

Rome, December 20 - Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Wednesday said conscientious objection to certain parts of the newly approved living wills law is legitimate. His statement came after several Catholic hospitals in Italy said they might refuse to apply certain parts of the law. "One of the deficiencies of this law is that it does not provide for conscientious objection by doctors, health workers and the Catholic institutions," added Cardinal Parolin. "I think it is normal that such a position should also exist." Parliament gave final approval to the living wills bill last week after a long battle in Catholic Italy. The living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated.

