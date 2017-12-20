Law, cardinal in Boston abuse scandal, dead (3)

Vatican City, December 20 - Cardinal Bernard Law, the former archbishop of Boston at the centre of a child-sex-abuse scandal in the American city, has died at the age of 86, sources said Wednesday. Law, who had recently been taken into hospital in Rome, was forced to quit as the archbishop of Boston in 2002 after it emerged he had failed to stop priests who sexually abused children, moving them from parish to parish without informing the authorities. He was controversially brought to Rome by the Catholic Church to run the Basilica of Saint Mary Major from 2004 to 2011. The scandal was brought to light by the Boston Globe's Pulitzer-prize-winning Spotlight investigation, made into an Oscar-winning film in 2015. Pope Francis voiced his condolences for Law, saying "may God welcome him in peace". The pope will attend Law's funeral in St Peter's Basilica on Thursday.