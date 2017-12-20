Mass is a symphony says pope

Vatican City
20/12/2017
Vatican City, December 20 - The Mass is a symphony in which all are animated by the Holy Spirit towards "unique" ends, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Speaking at his general audience in the Paul IV Hall, the pope also urged listeners to teach children how to make the sign of the Cross and said "we are all sinners, let those who aren't raise their hands". Francis enjoyed a display by the artists of the Circus of Cuba.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti
di Giovanni Petrungaro
Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online