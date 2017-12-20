Mass is a symphony says pope

Vatican City

Vatican City, December 20 - The Mass is a symphony in which all are animated by the Holy Spirit towards "unique" ends, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Speaking at his general audience in the Paul IV Hall, the pope also urged listeners to teach children how to make the sign of the Cross and said "we are all sinners, let those who aren't raise their hands". Francis enjoyed a display by the artists of the Circus of Cuba.

