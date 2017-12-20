Salvini says League won't back 'Spelacchio' M5S govt (2)

Rome, December 20 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday rejected the possibility his party could support a government led by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio after the general election set to be held early in 2018. "I rule out the possibility of the League supporting a Di Maio government," Salvini told Radio Capital. "All you have to do is look at the Spelacchio in Rome to see how they govern the city," he added, referring to the 'mangy' nickname given to capital's moribund Christmas tree in the central Piazza Venezia. "Changing your mind is all right, but the M5S change their mind continuously. "We (the centre-right alliance) will have 40% (of the vote) and (President Sergio) Mattarella will call one of us to form a government".