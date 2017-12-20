Euro referendum stupid, Salvini tells M5S (2)

Rome

Rome, December 20 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday dismissed the idea of holding a referendum on Italy leaving the eurozone as "stupidity" but said the rules of the single currency needed changing. He was commenting after Luigi Di Maio, the premier candidate for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said he would vote yes to quitting the euro if it were put to a vote, while adding that he considered such a referendum to be a last resort. "The real emergency is bringing jobs to Italy," Salvini told Radio Capital. "The euro is part of the European rules that must change. "We have heard them say that it is necessary to close hospitals to cut debt for 15 years, but instead the debt has increased. "The referendum is stupidity. It's possible to have other solutions to pay the debt while keeping the euro. "My view is not to quit the euros, but rejoin with new rules".

