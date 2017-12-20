Security tightened in Piazza Navona for Christmas season

Rome
20/12/2017
Rome, December 20 - Rome city authorities on Wednesday announced new security restrictions at the central Piazza Navona for the Christmas holiday season and traditional 'Befana' festivities on January 6. The square will have a maximum capacity of 12,000, with dedicated access points equipped with metal detectors. Piazza Navona is the focus of celebrations for La Befana, a traditional festival coinciding with Epiphany when an old woman flies from house to house on her broomstick delivering sweets to children who have been good and coal to those who have been bad. The square is full of stalls selling sweets and toys for the occasion. Special security measures are also to be introduced at other squares in the historic centre for Christmas and New Year.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti
di Giovanni Petrungaro
Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online