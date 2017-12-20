Rome

Security tightened in Piazza Navona for Christmas season

Historic square centre of 'Befana' celebrations

Rome, December 20 - Rome city authorities on Wednesday announced new security restrictions at the central Piazza Navona for the Christmas holiday season and traditional 'Befana' festivities on January 6. The square will have a maximum capacity of 12,000, with dedicated access points equipped with metal detectors. Piazza Navona is the focus of celebrations for La Befana, a traditional festival coinciding with Epiphany when an old woman flies from house to house on her broomstick delivering sweets to children who have been good and coal to those who have been bad. The square is full of stalls selling sweets and toys for the occasion. Special security measures are also to be introduced at other squares in the historic centre for Christmas and New Year.

