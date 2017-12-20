Former Daisy Party treasurer Lusi turns self in (2)

Rome
20/12/2017
Rome, December 20 - Luigi Lusi, a former Senator and ex-treasurer of the defunct centre-left Daisy Party, on Wednesday turned himself in after a receiving definitive seven-year prison sentence, his lawyer Renato Archidiacono said Wednesday. On Tuesday the supreme Court of Cassation upheld Lusi's conviction for embezzling 25 million euros in party funds and defaming former Daisy leader Francesco Rutelli. He is in prison in the central town of Avezzano.
