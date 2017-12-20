Descalzi, Scaroni indicted in ENI Nigeria case (2)

Milan, December 20 - A Milan judge on Wednesday sent to trial 15 defendants, including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and former chief Paolo Scaroni, over alleged bribes paid to land the OPL 245 oil licence in Nigeria. The companies Eni and Shell have been indicted too. The trial will start on March 5. Eni said it was guilty of no wrongdoing and gave its backing to Descalzi following the indictment alleged international corruption over the 2011 acquisition of a stake in the OPL 245 licence. "Eni's Board of Directors has reaffirmed its confidence that the company was not involved in alleged corrupt activities in relation to the transaction," a statement read. "The Board of Directors also confirmed its full confidence that chief executive Claudio Descalzi was not involved in the alleged illegal conduct and, more broadly, in his role as head of the company. "Eni expresses its full confidence in the judicial process and that the trial will ascertain and confirm the correctness and integrity of its conduct".