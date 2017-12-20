Milan

Descalzi, Scaroni indicted in ENI Nigeria case (2)

Big bribes allegedly paid to land OPL 245 licence

Descalzi, Scaroni indicted in ENI Nigeria case (2)

Milan, December 20 - A Milan judge on Wednesday sent to trial 15 defendants, including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and former chief Paolo Scaroni, over alleged bribes paid to land the OPL 245 oil licence in Nigeria. The companies Eni and Shell have been indicted too. The trial will start on March 5. Eni said it was guilty of no wrongdoing and gave its backing to Descalzi following the indictment alleged international corruption over the 2011 acquisition of a stake in the OPL 245 licence. "Eni's Board of Directors has reaffirmed its confidence that the company was not involved in alleged corrupt activities in relation to the transaction," a statement read. "The Board of Directors also confirmed its full confidence that chief executive Claudio Descalzi was not involved in the alleged illegal conduct and, more broadly, in his role as head of the company. "Eni expresses its full confidence in the judicial process and that the trial will ascertain and confirm the correctness and integrity of its conduct".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fiamme alte alla Raffineria di Milazzo

Incendio alla Raffineria di Milazzo, tre feriti

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

Raffica di condanne sul clan degli zingari

di Giovanni Pastore

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

“Linea” della droga con l’Albania

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

"Vibrazioni" a piazza Cairoli

Traffico di droga, i nomi degli arrestati

Traffico di droga, i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33